MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Kraft Family Blood Donor Center unveiled a new, state-of-the-art mobile blood donation center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Mansfield Wednesday morning.

The event at the Mansfield Police Department also served as an all-day blood drive with food trucks and giveaways. Pat Patriot was also on hand for the celebration.

Dr. Stephanie Ferrara, Nurse Director for the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center, said giving blood is a quick way people can contribute to their communities and have a hand in saving lives.

“The need for blood never stops. I think most of you are aware that in the summer months we have a huge shortage of blood and platelets, and so this time is especially critical to come and donate if you can,” Ferrara said.

The Kraft Family Blood Donor Center donates blood to patients at Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

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