SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lottery players have lots to look forward to this Labor Day as the Powerball® jackpot has surged to an estimated $1.1 billion for Monday night’s drawing, marking one of the largest prizes in U.S. history.

It has been more than three months since a player last claimed the grand prize, when a California ticket matched all six numbers to win $204.5 million on May 31. Since then, a string of rollovers has steadily pushed Powerball into historic territory. Monday’s jackpot is now the fifth largest Powerball® jackpot of all time, only behind the record $2.04 billion jackpot from November 2022, the $1.765 billion jackpot from October 2023, $1.586 billion jackpot from January 2016, and the $1.326 billion from April 2024.

To mark the occasion, Jackpot.com is giving new players an extra reason to join the action. First-time customers who create an account and make their initial deposit can enter promo code PB2025 to receive a free Powerball ticket for Monday’s drawing.

“Jackpots of this size capture the imagination of the entire country,” said Akshay Khanna, CEO and co-founder of Jackpot.com. “Whether you’re a longtime lottery fan or trying your luck for the first time, there is nothing quite like the anticipation of a billion-dollar drawing. At Jackpot.com, we’re proud to provide a secure and seamless way for players to participate from the comfort of their home.”

Jackpot.com enables customers to order official state lottery tickets online. Tickets are securely fulfilled, scanned, and stored in each customer’s digital account, with automated notifications for any winnings. The service is currently available in Colorado, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Arizona.

As anticipation builds for Monday’s historic drawing, Jackpot.com continues to highlight the importance of responsible play. The platform offers built-in safeguards such as deposit limits, timeouts, and self-suspension, and remains the only U.S. lottery courier service to launch with iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gambling.

