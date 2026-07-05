BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the headliners of this year’s Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular got a view of Boston from behind the wheel of a duck boat before taking the stage to dazzle the Fourth of July crowds on the Esplanade.

Country star Lainey Wilson said she was thrilled to take the duck boat tour and enjoyed her time back in Boston.

“I’m excited to spend some time with my crew and get to know Boston a little bit more on the Charles River, it don’t get any better than that on the Fourth of July,” she said. “I think it’s important when you go to other places to get out and meet the people and get to know the place.”

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