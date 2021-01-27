Lanes reopen after crews battle car carrier fire on Rt. 95 in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to assist after a car carrier burst into flames in Canton Wednesday night.

Firefighters responding to the fire on the southbound side of Route 95 near Exit 2A found the vehicle totally engulfed with a plume of black smoke rising into the air, according to state police.

No injuries were reported.

The right two lanes and breakdown lane had to be temporarily closed to traffic while crews worked to clear the scene.

All lanes were reopened by 9:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire was not mentioned.

#MAtraffic vehicle fire involving a car carrier Rte 95 SB prior to Exit 2A in #Canton. No injuries, expect delays pending cleanup and removal. pic.twitter.com/3niCbOnOSZ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 28, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)