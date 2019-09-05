LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - A treasure trove of art stolen from Los Angeles-area homes in the 1990s has been found.

Investigators are hoping to return the more than 100 pieces to their rightful owners.

The stolen art includes two Picassos, a Joan Miró and a letter signed by the late President Ronald Reagan when he was governor of California.

Investigators arrested two Armenian nationals at the time for the thefts but most of the stolen property was never recovered.

Recently, a local auction house found the pieces so they called police.

“We have reached out to The Getty museum, also to the auction houses and some experts, and at the time one of the paintings that we have verified stolen, it was determined to be worth about $60,000,” Los Angeles police officer Lillian Carranza said.

The department has set up a website for the public to see the lost and found art.

