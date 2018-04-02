Large fire breaks out at home in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - A large fire broke out Monday at a home in Randolph.

Firefighters responded before 11 a.m. to the two-alarm blaze at 25 Amelian Road.

Photos from the scene showed heavy fire shooting from the home and thick smoke billowing into the air.

The fire has since been knocked down. No injuries have been reported.

Crews are still on the scene monitoring hot spots.

The cause of the fire is not clear.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated as more details come in.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)