MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames poured out of a Malden home as firefighters worked to get the inferno under control.

“They couldn’t get control of the fire and more and more trucks were coming in,” said Didi Sefiane, Malden resident.

SKY7HD was over the scene. Crews got the call around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

At first, crews believed someone was trapped. Firefighters rushed into the burning building.

Everyone was able to make it out safely.

“Very difficult fire to fight just because of the manpower needed to get those ceilings opened, walls opened to get some water in there but we’re fortunate it was 3:30 in the afternoon and not 3:30 in the morning,” said Malden deputy fire chief Leonard Dunn.

Dennis Sorrentini was on his way home. He’s lived in one of the building’s six apartments for over a decade.

“I was picking up my house mate from work when he got a phone call saying the house was on fire and I’m thinkin’ ‘it’s a joke, a joke,’ until we started driving down almost on Main Street and we see all the smoke and the helicopters, and then I just came to a reality the house was on fire,” said Sorrentini.

Some people who escaped say they lost everything.

“I know I did. I had a cat in there and I don’t it escaped. There was nothing open. There was no way it could escape,” said Sorrentini.

Firefighters managed to save a young girl’s cat.

The crews gave the shocked animal oxygen after the rescue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the fire chief said the fire doesn’t seem suspicious.

