BOSTON (WHDH) - Buses are replaing trains on much of the Red Line as a large portion of the line is shutdown through Sunday.

All of the Ashmont branch and most of the Braintree branch will not be in operation. Andrew and JFK are also closed.

The shutdown will allow crews to perform signal maintenance.

Commuter Rail service will be free between South Station and Braintree during the shutdown.

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