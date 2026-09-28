NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A big tree came down into a Newton homeowner’s backyard, leaving tons of debris.

The homeowner said two of their children were home when it happened.

No one was hurt, but he said the cleanup could take a while.

“The tree takes up our entire backyard; the videos and the photo don’t really do it justice,” said homeowner Dean Xerras. “It’s just an enormous debris field, and I imagine it’s gonna be several thousand dollars to remove it, to dispose of it, take away the panels of the fence, and then replace the fence.”

The homeowner said he and his family were not expecting teh storm to become this severe.

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