BOSTON (WHDH) - The Green Line will shut down for a final time this year starting Friday, when service will be suspended from the Park Street stop to the Union Square and Medford/Tufts stops.

This suspension will last through December 20.

The MBTA said this is the last shutdown in their track improvement project and that after this shutdown, the Green Line will no longer have any slow zones.

Free shuttle service will replace the T from North Station to Medford/Tufts, but there will be no shuttles between Park Street and North Station or from North Station to Union Square.

