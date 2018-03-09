Last video rental store on North Shore set to close

MARBLEHEAD, MA (WHDH) - The last remaining video rental store on the North Shore will close its doors at the end of the month.

The Item Live reports that Chet’s Video and Candy Shoppe, of Marblehead, will close after 25 years in business. A farewell party is planned for March 31.

Chet Strout, a man with a passion for movies, opened the store with his wife. Over the years, the couple made it a focus to maintain a “mom and pop” feel, while taking pride in getting to know their customers very well.

“We’ve never gone by an account number. You might have one, but we’re like Cheers. When you come in, everybody knows your name,” Strout told the news outlet.

The Atlantic Avenue store boasts an expansive collection of VHS tapes and DVDs in all genres. A big sale will be held during the week leading up to the store’s closure. The hope is to sell everything off.

Strout’s candy portion of the business will live on. It will reportedly be moved to the town’s Orange Leaf, where he’ll work part time.

