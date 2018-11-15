Late recount called in close Connecticut state Senate race

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut election officials are facing the prospect of another recount in a legislative race.

The Secretary of the State’s Office says it learned Thursday of a reporting error in Essex affecting the 33rd state Senate District results. That race is now close enough to require a recount.

Initial results tallied by The Associated Press show Essex’s first selectman, Democrat Norm Needleman, defeating East Haddam Republican state Rep. Melissa Ziobron (ZIH’-brawn) by 136 votes. The district is currently held by a Republican and includes the communities of Chester, Clinton, Colchester, Deep River, East Haddam, East Hampton, Essex, Haddam, Lyme, Old Saybrook, Portland and Westbrook.

Local election officials have until Monday to finish the recount.

There’s another late recount in the 64th Assembly District as well. Those results are expected Friday.

