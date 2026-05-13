SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Law enforcement lines the streets to pay respects to Kevin Trainor, a fallen Massachusetts State Trooper killed in a wrong-way Lynnfield crash.

Investigators said Trainor, a member of the community action team, had just wrapped up his shift when he responded to the radio call reporting the wrong-way driver on Route 1 at approximately 2 a.m. Police said the crash happened approximately four minutes later.

The wrong-way driver, identified as Hernan Marrero, 50, of Roslindale, was also killed in the collision.

Friends, family, and members of law enforcement will reconvene Wednesday for Trainor’s funeral, one day after hundreds gathered for his wake in Peabody.

“Their job is to protect and serve, and he protected. He is a hero,” said a woman who attended the wake.

Those who knew the 30-year-old said he had a passion for the profession. He had been a Massachusetts State Police trooper for three years, and a Corrections Officer at the Middleton Jail & House of Correction prior to that. He leaves behind his mother, his siblings, and a fiancée.

“He was so young. Nobody wants to get that call,” said a woman who attended the wake. “It’s a sad day but he has a really good turn out. God bless him.”

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