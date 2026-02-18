LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive fire broke out underneath the Central Bridge in Lawrence Tuesday, forcing the city to shut it down to traffic indefinitely, according to Lawrence Fire Chief Patrick Delaney.

Delaney said it took firefighters four hours to put out the flames overnight because there were so many combustable materials under the bridge. Officials said the area was being used as an encampment for people experiencing homelessness.

“There was a lot of combustibles under there, some wood pallets and other items that were on fire,” said Delaney. “This is a major road, a major artery in the city. It’s causing some traffic in the city.”

MassDOT has not said how long it will take to repair the bridge. City and state officials are asking drivers to find alternate routes.

“Understand the situation, it’s something that we are not ready for,” said Lawrence City Council President Jeovanny Rodriguez. “Nobody’s ready for this type of fire, especially in a major city like this.”

People who live in the area said they have already noticed ripple effects from the road closure.

“I actually pass by that bridge everyday and I was suprised to hear that,” said Enny Santos, a Lawrence resident.

“It could be worse because there’s no school right now, but if there was, then that would be chaotic, yeah,” said Fadelyn Tanela, another resident.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)