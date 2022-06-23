LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man who was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his wife was held without bail in Lawrence District Court Thursday afternoon, the Essex County District Attorney’s office announced.

Junior Solis Garcia, 39, was arrested after Lawrence police responded to a 911 call for medical assistance on Monday morning. Upon arrival, officers found Mariel Ramos De Los Santos, 30, dead at the scene by apparent stab wounds.

A probable cause hearing will be held on August 4.

