LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man appeared in court on Tuesday in connection with the death of his girlfriend.

Tyler Halley, 21, is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend “during an intimate moment” Saturday morning, according to prosecutors.

Police say they responded to Canal Street in Lawrence for reports of a woman who was unresponsive. They brought her to a hospital where she later died.

Halley pleaded not guilty and is due back in court next month.

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