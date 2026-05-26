LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man appeared in Lawrence District Court on Tuesday to face a murder charge in connection with the death of his girlfriend.

Tyler Halley, 21, is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend “during an intimate moment” in their apartment on Canal Street early Saturday morning, according to prosecutors. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

On Saturday, police said they received a 911 call and subsequently responded to the building at approximately 3:18 a.m. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive woman with a “severe head wound.” The victim was rushed to Merrimack Health Lawrence Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

“I mean I heard all the commotion, my daughter and I live on Museum Square on the 11th floor which you can see everything,” said Jackie Marmol, who lives next door to the apartment building. “Very devastated, and, like I said, it’s happening so often. We just got to pray to be hopeful.”

The managers of the apartment building as well as members of Halley’s family had no comment for 7NEWS about the situation.

Halley is being held without bail. He is due back in court next month.

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