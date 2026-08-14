LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña was arrested Friday morning and charged with fraudulently obtaining more than $1 million in small-business loans during the COVID pandemic and using that money to pay off personal expenses. He appeared in federal court in Boston Friday morning.

DePeña, 61, is charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. He was arrested by federal agents at his home in Lawrence before being transported to Boston for booking.

He was first elected as mayor in 2021, and reelected in 2025.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, DePeña fraudulently obtained more than $1.5 million in COVID small-business loans and used that money “…to fund his campaign account, pay personal taxes, and pay off over $880,000 in high-interest, hard-money mortgages that encumbered various properties he owned in Lawrence.”

According to court documents, the mayor sent texts to his accountant and financial advisor saying, “Brother, call me, I’m in trouble,” and, “I don’t want to pressure you, I don’t have time to wait for this loan. It’s in your hands.”

In a statement, United States Attorney Leah Foley wrote, “Mayor DePena was elected to be a leader for the City of Lawrence. He was looked up to and trusted by his constituents, but he betrayed that trust through his alleged corruption and lies. Today’s arrest is just another example of our determination to root out fraud by anyone, even public officials and holding elected officials accountable.”

DePeña and his lawyer both declined to speak following the arraignment Friday.

After being released from custody by a federal judge, DePeña got into the passenger seat of his lawyer’s Dodge Challenger. When his attorney attempted to drive away, he crashed into a car parked in front of them. His attorney got out of the car and took a photo of the car before the pair took off.

DePeña was ordered to hand over his passport, and not to leave the state. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

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