Lawrence mayor warns of ‘hefty’ fine for those who don’t wear face mask in public

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Mayor Daniel Rivera on Tuesday announced an executive order from the Lawrence Board of Health requiring all residents to wear a mask or facial covering in public places due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Lawrence continues to have some of the highest coronavirus counts in the Commonwealth. It is important for residents to remember that the best way to stop the spread is to stay home unless you need food, medicine, or medical attention,” Rivera said in a news release.

The order goes into effect at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Those found in violation of the order will be fined $300, according to Rivera.

“Residents and anyone traveling to Lawrence for essential business will be required to wear a mask when outside or in public places, or face a hefty fine,” Rivera added. “We hope that this face-covering measure helps reduce person-to-person transmission.”

All people over the age of 5 must comply with the order and wear a mask or some form of suitable covering over their nose and mouth, such as a homemade mask, a scarf, bandana or handkerchief.

The order will be enforced inside all buildings that are open to the public. Those who use public transportation, taxis, or ride shares must also wear a mask.

A mask or face covering must also be worn while at the gas pump.

The order doesn’t apply to people who are engaged in permissible outdoor physical activity, riding in a

personal vehicle, alone in a separate and single space, or indoors with family or household members.

