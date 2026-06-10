LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police said an officer was dragged down the street after attempting to stop a fleeing suspect Tuesday evening.

The officer was dragged two blocks in the area of East Haverhill and Kendall Streets from what police said started as a traffic stop.

Officers discovered the driver had a revoked license and the passenger was wanted on two active arrest warrants.

While officers were taking the driver into custody, they said the passenger hopped behind the wheel and began driving off.

The officer tried to stop them, but became tangled in the vehicle as it drove off.

That officer sustained serious injuries after being dragged and was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not said if an arrest has been made.

The Lawrence Police Department asked the public to keep the injured officer and his family in their thoughts during this time.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)