LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police said an officer was dragged down the street after attempting to stop a fleeing suspect Tuesday evening.

Officer Ariel Cruz was dragged two blocks in the area of East Haverhill and Kendall Streets, from what police said started as a traffic stop.

Officers discovered the driver had a revoked license, and the passenger was wanted on two active arrest warrants.

While officers were taking the driver into custody, they said the passenger, identified by police as Hector Rivera, hopped behind the wheel and began driving off.

After identifying Rivera, he was on the run until he was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m.

Police said Rivera is known to have ties to Lawrence, Haverhill, and Plaistow, New Hampshire.

Officials said when Cruz tried to stop Rivera, he became tangled in the vehicle as it drove off, sustaining serious injuries. He was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment, where he is in critical, but stable, condition.

The vehicle involved in Tuesday night’s incident was located and recovered unoccupied. Police have not apprehended Rivera and cautioned the pubic not to approach him if he is encountered.

“He should be considered dangerous,” police said. “Anyone who sees Rivera or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.”

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

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