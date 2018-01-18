Lawrence police ask for public’s help in murder investigation

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - The Essex State Police Detective Unit and Lawrence Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of murder in the city.

Police responded to 45 Hillside Avenue on Nov. 26, 2017, for a report of gunfire and found Mindy Tran, 25, shot to death in a car.

Over the course of their investigation, police obtained surveillance video, which shows two people approaching and then fleeing the area where Tran was found.

Anyone with information about the shooting or anyone who can identify the people in the video is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police Troop A Headquarters at 978-538-6180 or Lawrence police detectives at 978-794-5900 Ext. 625.

