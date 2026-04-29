FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski was voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by fans Wednesday.

“Gronk” played nine seasons for the Patriots, totaling 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdown receptions in the regular season, and 81 receptions for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns in the postseason. He was a part of three Patriot Super Bowl winning teams.

“It’s just such a prestigious honor to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, especially as a first ballot,” Gronkowski said. “It just shows that we’re all in it together, and we all have one goal, and it was to be champions. And when you’re a champion team, it’s because there’s a lot of great players on your team as well, and you’ve got a lot of good teammates. And that’s why we were champions for so long.”

“Rob Gronkowski’s performance on the field was extraordinary, but it was his infectious energy and consistently positive presence that truly set him apart,” said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. “He always brightened everyone’s day. He earned the respect of coaches and teammates through his work ethic, preparation and unselfish approach, while redefining what it meant to play his position. Rob became a fan favorite almost immediately and remained the standard at tight end for nearly a decade. We look forward to celebrating his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame and, in time, the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

Gronkowski’s 80 total touchdowns (79 receiving and one rushing) are first in Patriots history, and his 7,861 receiving yards are second in team history.

“It was all about team, it was all about doing your best, it was all about being reliable and having the trust within your teammates and gaining their trust as well,” he said. “And how you do that is by going out to practice and being great every single day, and being consistent, and showing that you’re there for a reason. And the reason is to do your job and to do it at such a high level.”

Fans voted for Gronkowski over former kicker Adam Vinatieri and former offensive lineman Logan Mankins. Some fans said what made Gronkowski special wasn’t just what he accomplished on the field, but how he did it, too.

“Best tight end ever. Gronk is Gronk. The Gronk spike, he’s everything. Loved him for years and years,” said one Patriots fan. “Just a great guy. Always seemed like he was having fun. He was always out there having a great time, living the best life which is what he always did.”

Gronkowski said he is grateful for all of the fan support over the years.

“It’s all about the fans as well, they’re the ones who voted me in,” he said. “So, I thank you guys very, very much.”

Gronkowski becomes the 38th inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Last season, he signed a 1-day contract to retire as a member of the Patriots.

The date and time of his induction will be announced once the NFL schedule for the upcoming season is released.

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