FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski signed a one-day contract on Wednesday to retire as a member of the team.

“In my opinion, he’s actually one of a king, I don’t think he’s ever had a bad day,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said.

“This means a lot to me, big time. Because I’m a New England Patriot, I’m a Patriot for life,” Gronkowski said.

While in New England, Gronkowski had 521 catches for 7,861 yards and scored 80 touchdowns. His 80 touchdowns rank first all time for the Patriots.

Despite his greatness with the Patriots, it was often his sense of humor and personality that also resonated with fans.

At the beginning of the signing, Kraft mentioned Susan Hurley.

Hurley, a good friend of Gronkowski and former New England Patriot cheer leader, had died of cancer. One of her final requests while at a park opening in Boston in August was for him to retire as a member of the Patriots.

Gronkowski said when he first retired after his stint with the Pats that he always wanted to come back and give to the community, and the park opening with Hurley kickstarted that initiative. He called his retirement on Monday a “full circle moment.”

Gronkowski will be on hand when the Patriots take on the New York Jets Thursday night, and predicted the Patriots will make a long run in the playoffs.

