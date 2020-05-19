‘Let us recover from this with dignity’: Boston restaurant owners frustrated with governor’s plan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Some Boston restaurant owners aren’t happy as they continue to wait to welcome customers back into their establishments under the state’s four-phase reopening plan.

If public health data continues to trend positive, Phase 2 would commence as early as June 8, and restaurants would be permitted to expand their services with capacity limitations and health restrictions in place to guard against the spread of coronavirus.

It’s not clear if customers will be allowed inside restaurants, but Phase 2 states businesses can reopen with “updated guidelines in place” and “outdoor services are encouraged.”

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that all businesses, including restaurants, will have to comply with mandatory safety standards and recommended best practices in social distancing, hygiene protocols, staffing and operations, and cleaning and disinfecting.

Restaurants will continue to offer curbside pickup and takeout until further notice, but some restaurant owners in the typically bustling North End neighborhood are saying that they are fed up.

“I think it’s a slap in the face, OK, this neighborhood is driven by restaurants,” said Frank Mendoza, co-owner of Monica’s. “We have mortgages, payroll, taxes we have property taxes employees not working for the last three months.”

But one waitress said that while she is out of work, staying safe is more important.

“I’m not thrilled about it, but people’s safety [comes] first,” she said. “It’s pretty lousy right now, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Some restaurant owners are demanding to be allowed to open at full occupancy. Those with businesses in the North End say that their restaurants only seat a few people already.

As the food service industry is one of the most regulated, they said they do not see the difference in risk between eating in one of their establishments and shopping at large retailers such as Walmart and Target.

“We are small businesses and we do not have a voice,” said Damien DiPaola, of Carmelina’s. “We roll up our sleeves every day and come to work what really is terrible is the uncertainly no one is giving us info and sitting down with us and saying what can we do.”

These family businesses that have operated for decades say they want to be heard.

“I will take my chances with the virus and whoever is afraid of coming out don’t come out stay home…stay home,” Frank Mendoza said.

Monica’s co-owner Jorge Mendoza added, “It is time to reopen the economy and let us recover from this with dignity before there is not any time left.”

Each phase of the state’s plan to a “New Normal” will last a minimum of three weeks, according to Baker.

Bars, casinos, gyms, theaters, and museums could open as early as June 29 when Phase 3 is launched, as long as the state’s plan unfolds as scheduled without hiccups.

If COVID-19 positive test rates, deaths, hospitalizations, and testing capacity trend negative, then specific industries, regions, or the entire Commonwealth may be forced to return to an earlier phase, Baker said.

Phase 1 of the plan, which took effect Monday, calls for the reopening of construction sites, manufacturing businesses, and places of worship.

The state’s Reopening Advisory Board’s full report can be viewed below:

