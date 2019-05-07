Lexington Schools investigating racist posts that surfaced on social media

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Lexington Public Schools District is investigating after racist posts on social media surfaced over the weekend.

The superintendent and school committee held their regularly scheduled bi-monthly meeting Tuesday night, and parents voiced their concerns over the troubling posts.

The high school principal recently confirmed some of the posts are a year or two old, but have recently been reposted.

School officials say the posts are racist and some are threatening, and they were made off school grounds by students.

“My son is one of those children, and we’ve only been here a year and three months. He hates it here. He wants to move. It’s the likes of something he’s never seen before,” one concerned parent said at the meeting.

The district is investigating and has notified police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)