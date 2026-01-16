FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A home in Foxboro usually covered in holiday decor is now lit up by Patriots highlights that play from inside a massive snowglobe-looking inflatable.

“My favorite holiday of the year is the NFL playoffs,” said Frank Slattery, who owns the 200-year-old home.

Slattery said the display came together with a large orb, a small, inflatable pool, and a little New England ingenuity.

“I put it together with a gigantic water walking orb,” he explained. “It’s filled with air, we know a lot about deflating things in New England, fortunately this has held up in the weather. We haven’t had any problems with that.”

Slattery is a lifelong Patriots fan and season ticket holder, and said this is his way of showing his love and passion for the team.

“Having the team being a mile down the street from here, I’m glad to be a part of it,” he said. “Go Pats! That’s the gist of it.”

