FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A home in Foxboro usually covered in holiday decor is now lit up by Patriots highlights that play from inside a massive snowglobe-looking inflatable.

“My favorite holiday of the year is the NFL playoffs,” said Frank Slattery, who owns the 200-year-old home.

Slattery said the display came together with a large orb, a small, inflatable pool, and a little New England ingenuity.

“I put it together with a gigantic water walking orb,” he explained. “It’s filled with air, we know a lot about deflating things in New England, fortunately this has held up in the weather. We haven’t had any problems with that.”

Slattery is a lifelong Patriots fan and season ticket holder, and said this is his way of showing his love and passion for the team.

“Having the team being a mile down the street from here, I’m glad to be a part of it,” he said. “Go Pats! That’s the gist of it.”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox