‘Like a war zone’: 1 dead, dozens injured after gas explosions rock Merrimack Valley

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A wave of gas explosions and fires tore through neighborhoods in three Merrimack Valley communities Thursday night, forcing thousands of residents from their homes, leaving dozens injured and one teen killed.

Michael Rivera, who escaped a house fire, said his city “looked like a war zone here.”

Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence were rocked by gas explosions and several fires, drawing emergency responders from several area towns. It’s estimated that emergency crews responded to between 60 and 80 fires after the incident began around 5 p.m.

Thousands of residents were forced from their homes as officials implored residents to evacuate immediately.

As many as 8,000 homes were impacted, all of which will need to be inspected before residents can return.

Leonel Rondon, 18, of Lawrence, after a house explosion sent a chimney falling onto his car. Dozens of others were injured.

And home after home is now gone, ripped apart by explosions or flames.

“Oh, massive explosion,” said Matthew Van Dyke, who witnessed one of the blasts. “I saw a fire up the street, so I ran up that way. I don’t know, it’s insane.”

Teams of firefighters, police, and gas company workers were out in force overnight, shutting off gas to the 8,000 impacted homes.

The incident forced National Grid to cut power to all three communities, leaving an estimated 18,000 people in the dark.

As many families seek refuge in temporary shelters, officials are warning that it could be at least another day until they’re allowed to return home.

“The issue is there could still be a gas leak in your home, and the danger is that it’s an invisible thing,” Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said. “You can’t see it, and in some cases you won’t be able to smell it. And God forbid you go to sleep and not wake up tomorrow.”

In a statement, Columbia Gas said crews will need to visit each of the 8,600 affected homes to shut off the gas meters and conduct a safety inspection.

“Our thoughts are with the community and everyone impacted by yesterday’s tragic incident,” the statement read. “We are focused on providing as much support as possible to our customers, residents and communities. We are grateful for the community’s patience, as well as the tremendous support we have received from our first responder and law enforcement partners.”

Local leaders say Columbia Gas crews are out working on homes, but no representative for the company was available to answer questions at news conferences throughout the day.

Fire crews from around Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire worked together to extinguish the dozens of fires that broke out throughout the afternoon and evening. Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield described the scene as, “Armageddon.”

The investigation into the cause of the incident remains active and ongoing.

Flanked by community leaders from Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, Gov. Charlie Baker vowed, “we’ll work with the federal government and others to investigate how this occurred and hold the appropriate parties responsible for their actions.”

This has been an incredibly difficult day for everyone. I ask everyone to think of the family of Leonel Rondon who lost a loved one today, and to pray for everyone who has been injured. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) September 14, 2018

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)