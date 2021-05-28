BOSTON (WHDH) - A local bar will be counting down the minutes until midnight when the state’s COVID-19 restrictions will be fully lifted.

At the stroke of midnight, Boston’s Cheeky Monkey Brewing CO. will toast the lifting of pandmeic-fueld regulations.

“It’s going to be like the roaring twenties,” General Manager Joe Spano said. “If you’re vaccinated obviously you’re allowed to take your mask off, but we will be celebrating in style. We have a DJ playing tonight, we are going to be popping some confetti and having a countdown at midnight and the masks come off for our guests.”

Businesses can also fully reopen without capacity limits, and bars are no longer required to sell food to customers who want a drink.

Clearly a welcome new chapter after a tough year of living under the cloud of the pandemic

“I’m super excited,” said customer Olivia Vandermeer. “Good to get back to normal.”

At the Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, a midnight champagne toast is also planned.

Inside the casino, officials say they’re removing most barriers and will allow full vaccinated gamblers to do so mask free.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)