PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Lindsay Clancy, the 35-year-old Duxbury mother arrested and indicted for murdering her three young children in January 2023, appeared in court for the first time Friday. Her defense team is asking the judge to split her trial into two parts.

Prosecutors argue Clancy strangled her three children, who were 8-months-old, 3-years-old, and 5-years-old at the time, with exercise bands. The children’s father found them in the basement after he had gone to pick up a prescription and dinner. Clancy also attempted to stab herself, and jumped out a window of her home. She survived, but is paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

Clancy’s parents have been traveling from Connecticut to support her.

“We love our daughter very much, and we’re here to support her in any way we possibly can,” Mike Musgrove, Clancy’s father, said outside court.

“She’s a loving mother, she always has been,” said Paula Musgrove, Clancy’s mother.

Clancy’s Defense Attorney Kevin Reddington has asked the judge to split her trial into two parts, which is legally called a bifurcation. The motion states, “…the first phase would focus on whether the government has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Clancy is guilty…” and the second phase would determine whether she was insane at the time of the crime.

The commonwealth would need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Clancy was not suffering from a mental disease or defect when she murdered her children.

The judge is considering that motion, and said more work will be done on March 2.

Clancy’s trial was pushed back three times, but it is now set to begin on July 20.

