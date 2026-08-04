BOSTON (WHDH) - Lindsay Clancy spoke in court Tuesday morning, admitting to certain facts in the murder case against her.

Clancy’s attorney said that the defense’s admission of certain facts eliminates the need for prosecutors to call dozens of expert witnesses to testify about the evidence.

In court, the judge questioned Clancy about what she’s admitting to in the case.

“At trial, the Commonwealth, as I said to you before, has the burden of proving you are guilty of each element in the charges against you,” the judge said. “By entering into this stipulation, you’re giving up the right to force the Commonwealth to prove the facts that are contained in these stipulations. Do you understand that?”

“Yes, your honor,” Clancy said.

“You’re also at trial, where we are now; you have the right to confront witnesses that would testify about these facts, and by entering into this stipulation, you’re giving up that right with respect to these stipulated facts,” the judge said. “Do you understand that?”

“Yes, your honor,” Clancy said.

“You also, if you wanted to, could call your own witness at the trial to contest these stipulated facts against you if you want to,” the judge said. “Do you understand that you’d also be giving up that right by entering into this stipulation?”

“Yes, your honor,” Clancy said.

Clancy is accused of murdering her three young children in their Duxbury home back in 2023.

Her defense is that she was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis.

Clancy’s lawyer said since the defense isn’t arguing about what she did, but why she did it, there’s no need to spend time going over all the details of the evidence.

“This relieves the government from bringing in dozens of witnesses to prove chain of custody of blood, fluids, demands, DNA,” Reddington said. “This will avoid that.”

The jury was not present to hear Clancy speak, but it was our first and maybe only chance to hear her at trial.

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