BOSTON (WHDH) - Attorneys for the mother from Duxbury accused of killing her three young children have filed a motion to delay her trial for three months.

Prosecutors say Lindsay Clancy strangled her three children to death in January 2023 before trying to take her own life by jumping out a window at her home. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.

Prosecutors argue Clancy deliberately planned the murders of her 5-year-old daughter, 3-year-old son, and 8-month old infant son, while her defense says she was over-medicated for postpartum mental health issues, according to court records.

Clancy’s attorneys said she must continue to be evaluated by mental health professionals before the trial begins.

Her trial was scheduled to begin in February 2026 after it had been pushed back twice before.

