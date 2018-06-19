List of new prices for MBTA parking lots

New Pricing
Station Current Price Mon – Fri Sat – Sun  
Abington $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Alewife $7.00 $10.00 $3.00  
Andover $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Ashland $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Auburndale $4.00 $6.00 $2.00  
Ballardvale $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Beachmont $5.00 $5.00 $2.50  
Bellevue $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Beverly Depot $5.00 $2.00 $2.00  
Bradford $4.00 $2.00 $2.00  
Braintree $7.00 $10.00 $3.00  
Brandeis/Roberts $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Bridgewater $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Butler $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Campello $4.00 $2.00 $2.00  
Canton Center $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Canton Junction $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Chestnut Hill $6.00 $9.00 $3.00  
Cohasset $4.00 $2.00 $2.00  
Dedham Corporate $4.00 $2.00 $2.00  
East Weymouth $4.00 $6.00 $2.00  
Eliot $6.00 $9.00 $3.00  
Fairmount $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Forest Hills $6.00 $9.00 $3.00  
Forge Park/Route 495 $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Framingham $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Franklin $4.00 $6.00 $2.00  
Gloucester $4.00 $2.00 $2.00  
Grafton $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Greenbush $4.00 $2.00 $2.00  
Halifax $4.00 $2.00 $2.00  
Hamilton/

Wenham

 $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Hanson $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Haverhill $4.00 $2.00 $2.00  
Hersey $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Highland $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Hingham Shipyard $4.00 $2.00 $2.00  
Holbrook/

Randolph

 $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Hyde Park $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Islington $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Kingston/Route 3 $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Littleton/Route 495 $4.00 $6.00 $2.00  
Lynn $4.00 $2.00 $2.00  
Malden Center $6.00 $7.50 $3.00  
Mattapan $4.00 $2.00 $2.00  
Middleborough/

Lakeville

 $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Milton $4.00 $6.00 $2.00  
Montello $4.00 $2.00 $2.00  
Montserrat $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Nantasket Junction $4.00 $2.00 $2.00  
Needham Heights $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Needham Junction $4.00 $6.00 $2.00  
Newburyport $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Norfolk $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
North Beverly $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
North Quincy Hancock St $5.00 $7.50 $3.00  
North Quincy Newport Ave $5.00 $7.50 $3.00  
North Scituate $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Norwood Central $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Norwood Depot $4.00 $2.00 $2.00  
Oak Grove $6.00 $9.00 $3.00  
Orient Heights $5.00 $5.00 $2.50  
Plymouth $4.00 $2.00 $2.00  
Quincy Adams $7.00 $10.00 $3.00  
Reading $4.00 $6.00 $2.00  
Readville $4.00 $2.00 $2.00  
Riverside $6.00 $6.00 $3.00  
Roslindale Village $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Route 128 $7.00 $7.00 $3.00  
Rowley $4.00 $2.00 $2.00  
Salem* $5.00 $5.00 $2.00  
Savin Hill $5.00 $7.50 $2.50  
South Attleboro $4.00 $6.00 $2.00  
South Weymouth $4.00 $2.00 $2.00  
Southborough $4.00 $6.00 $2.00  
Stoughton $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Suffolk Downs $5.00 $2.50 $2.50  
Sullivan Square $6.00 $9.00 $6.00  
Swampscott $4.00 $6.00 $2.00  
Waban $6.00 $9.00 $3.00  
Wakefield $4.00 $6.00 $2.00  
Walpole $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Watertown Yard $5.00 $5.00 $2.50  
Wellington $6.00 $9.00 $4.00  
West Gloucester $4.00 $2.00 $2.00  
West Hingham $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
West Medford $5.00 $5.00 $2.00  
West Natick $4.00 $6.00 $2.00  
West Newton Washington St $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
West Newton Webster St $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
West Roxbury $4.00 $6.00 $2.00  
Westborough $4.00 $6.00 $2.00  
Weymouth Landing/East Braintree $4.00 $4.00 $2.00  
Whitman $4.00 $6.00 $2.00  
Wilmington $4.00 $6.00 $2.00  
Wollaston $5.00 $5.00 $2.50  
Wonderland Garage $5.00 $7.00 $2.00  
Wonderland Surface $5.00 $7.00 $2.00  
Woodland $6.00 $6.00 $3.00  

