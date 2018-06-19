List of new prices for MBTA parking lots

New Pricing Station Current Price Mon – Fri Sat – Sun Abington $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Alewife $7.00 $10.00 $3.00 Andover $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Ashland $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Auburndale $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Ballardvale $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Beachmont $5.00 $5.00 $2.50 Bellevue $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Beverly Depot $5.00 $2.00 $2.00 Bradford $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Braintree $7.00 $10.00 $3.00 Brandeis/Roberts $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Bridgewater $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Butler $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Campello $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Canton Center $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Canton Junction $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Chestnut Hill $6.00 $9.00 $3.00 Cohasset $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Dedham Corporate $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 East Weymouth $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Eliot $6.00 $9.00 $3.00 Fairmount $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Forest Hills $6.00 $9.00 $3.00 Forge Park/Route 495 $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Framingham $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Franklin $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Gloucester $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Grafton $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Greenbush $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Halifax $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Hamilton/ Wenham $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Hanson $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Haverhill $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Hersey $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Highland $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Hingham Shipyard $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Holbrook/ Randolph $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Hyde Park $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Islington $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Kingston/Route 3 $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Littleton/Route 495 $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Lynn $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Malden Center $6.00 $7.50 $3.00 Mattapan $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Middleborough/ Lakeville $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Milton $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Montello $4.00 $2.00 $2.00

New Pricing Station Current Price Mon – Fri Sat – Sun Montserrat $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Nantasket Junction $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Needham Heights $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Needham Junction $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Newburyport $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Norfolk $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 North Beverly $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 North Quincy Hancock St $5.00 $7.50 $3.00 North Quincy Newport Ave $5.00 $7.50 $3.00 North Scituate $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Norwood Central $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Norwood Depot $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Oak Grove $6.00 $9.00 $3.00 Orient Heights $5.00 $5.00 $2.50 Plymouth $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Quincy Adams $7.00 $10.00 $3.00 Reading $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Readville $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Riverside $6.00 $6.00 $3.00 Roslindale Village $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Route 128 $7.00 $7.00 $3.00 Rowley $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Salem* $5.00 $5.00 $2.00 Savin Hill $5.00 $7.50 $2.50 South Attleboro $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 South Weymouth $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 Southborough $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Stoughton $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Suffolk Downs $5.00 $2.50 $2.50 Sullivan Square $6.00 $9.00 $6.00 Swampscott $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Waban $6.00 $9.00 $3.00 Wakefield $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Walpole $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Watertown Yard $5.00 $5.00 $2.50 Wellington $6.00 $9.00 $4.00 West Gloucester $4.00 $2.00 $2.00 West Hingham $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 West Medford $5.00 $5.00 $2.00 West Natick $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 West Newton Washington St $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 West Newton Webster St $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 West Roxbury $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Westborough $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Weymouth Landing/East Braintree $4.00 $4.00 $2.00 Whitman $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Wilmington $4.00 $6.00 $2.00 Wollaston $5.00 $5.00 $2.50 Wonderland Garage $5.00 $7.00 $2.00 Wonderland Surface $5.00 $7.00 $2.00 Woodland $6.00 $6.00 $3.00

