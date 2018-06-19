List of new prices for MBTA parking lots

|
New Pricing
|Station
|Current Price
|Mon – Fri
|Sat – Sun
|Abington
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Alewife
|$7.00
|$10.00
|$3.00
|Andover
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Ashland
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Auburndale
|$4.00
|$6.00
|$2.00
|Ballardvale
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Beachmont
|$5.00
|$5.00
|$2.50
|Bellevue
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Beverly Depot
|$5.00
|$2.00
|$2.00
|Bradford
|$4.00
|$2.00
|$2.00
|Braintree
|$7.00
|$10.00
|$3.00
|Brandeis/Roberts
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Bridgewater
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Butler
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Campello
|$4.00
|$2.00
|$2.00
|Canton Center
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Canton Junction
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Chestnut Hill
|$6.00
|$9.00
|$3.00
|Cohasset
|$4.00
|$2.00
|$2.00
|Dedham Corporate
|$4.00
|$2.00
|$2.00
|East Weymouth
|$4.00
|$6.00
|$2.00
|Eliot
|$6.00
|$9.00
|$3.00
|Fairmount
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Forest Hills
|$6.00
|$9.00
|$3.00
|Forge Park/Route 495
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Framingham
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Franklin
|$4.00
|$6.00
|$2.00
|Gloucester
|$4.00
|$2.00
|$2.00
|Grafton
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Greenbush
|$4.00
|$2.00
|$2.00
|Halifax
|$4.00
|$2.00
|$2.00
|Hamilton/
Wenham
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Hanson
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Haverhill
|$4.00
|$2.00
|$2.00
|Hersey
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Highland
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Hingham Shipyard
|$4.00
|$2.00
|$2.00
|Holbrook/
Randolph
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Hyde Park
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Islington
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Kingston/Route 3
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Littleton/Route 495
|$4.00
|$6.00
|$2.00
|Lynn
|$4.00
|$2.00
|$2.00
|Malden Center
|$6.00
|$7.50
|$3.00
|Mattapan
|$4.00
|$2.00
|$2.00
|Middleborough/
Lakeville
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Milton
|$4.00
|$6.00
|$2.00
|Montello
|$4.00
|$2.00
|$2.00
|Montserrat
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Nantasket Junction
|$4.00
|$2.00
|$2.00
|Needham Heights
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Needham Junction
|$4.00
|$6.00
|$2.00
|Newburyport
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Norfolk
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|North Beverly
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|North Quincy Hancock St
|$5.00
|$7.50
|$3.00
|North Quincy Newport Ave
|$5.00
|$7.50
|$3.00
|North Scituate
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Norwood Central
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Norwood Depot
|$4.00
|$2.00
|$2.00
|Oak Grove
|$6.00
|$9.00
|$3.00
|Orient Heights
|$5.00
|$5.00
|$2.50
|Plymouth
|$4.00
|$2.00
|$2.00
|Quincy Adams
|$7.00
|$10.00
|$3.00
|Reading
|$4.00
|$6.00
|$2.00
|Readville
|$4.00
|$2.00
|$2.00
|Riverside
|$6.00
|$6.00
|$3.00
|Roslindale Village
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Route 128
|$7.00
|$7.00
|$3.00
|Rowley
|$4.00
|$2.00
|$2.00
|Salem*
|$5.00
|$5.00
|$2.00
|Savin Hill
|$5.00
|$7.50
|$2.50
|South Attleboro
|$4.00
|$6.00
|$2.00
|South Weymouth
|$4.00
|$2.00
|$2.00
|Southborough
|$4.00
|$6.00
|$2.00
|Stoughton
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Suffolk Downs
|$5.00
|$2.50
|$2.50
|Sullivan Square
|$6.00
|$9.00
|$6.00
|Swampscott
|$4.00
|$6.00
|$2.00
|Waban
|$6.00
|$9.00
|$3.00
|Wakefield
|$4.00
|$6.00
|$2.00
|Walpole
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Watertown Yard
|$5.00
|$5.00
|$2.50
|Wellington
|$6.00
|$9.00
|$4.00
|West Gloucester
|$4.00
|$2.00
|$2.00
|West Hingham
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|West Medford
|$5.00
|$5.00
|$2.00
|West Natick
|$4.00
|$6.00
|$2.00
|West Newton Washington St
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|West Newton Webster St
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|West Roxbury
|$4.00
|$6.00
|$2.00
|Westborough
|$4.00
|$6.00
|$2.00
|Weymouth Landing/East Braintree
|$4.00
|$4.00
|$2.00
|Whitman
|$4.00
|$6.00
|$2.00
|Wilmington
|$4.00
|$6.00
|$2.00
|Wollaston
|$5.00
|$5.00
|$2.50
|Wonderland Garage
|$5.00
|$7.00
|$2.00
|Wonderland Surface
|$5.00
|$7.00
|$2.00
|Woodland
|$6.00
|$6.00
|$3.00
