BOSTON (WHDH) - UMass Biology Professor Jeff Podos researches loud bird calls. He said two birds he’s researched are in the running for “the loudest bird.”

That includes the bare-throated bird and the red-legged seriema.

While some animals are loud to communicate with each other or attract a mate, Podos isn’t quite sure why these two are so noisy.

“These ecological factors might explain being loud in some species, but it’s not a universal explanation,” Podos said.

As for determining which bird is the loudest on earth, that’s easier said than done.

“It depends on the scale you’re looking at, so there’s no one measure of speed, same way there’s no measure of loudness,” Podos said.

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