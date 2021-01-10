Local ambulance company gets volunteers to help administer COVID-19 vaccinations

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A local ambulance company has hundreds of volunteers ready to help roll out vaccinations across Massachusetts.

Malden-based Cataldo Ambulance has already been running many free COVID-19 testing sites throughout the Commonwealth. But the company needed more manpower to handle vaccinations and put out a call to medical personnel, including dentists, nurses, midwives, EMTs, veterinarians and pharmacists.

“We got a tremendous response, over 450 applications in about four days from that entire group of people that you might not think of off the bat, but absolutely, this makes total sense, let’s bring them in and help us vaccinate the total population,” said Cataldo Ambulance Vice President Dan Hoffenberg.

A special waiver will allow Cataldo to train the volunteers to administer the vaccines. Sites will eventually be open for 16 hours a day, seven days a week.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)