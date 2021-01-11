Local ambulance company hiring dentists, veterinarians to help administer vaccines

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - As the Bay State gets ready to ramp up coronavirus vaccinations this week, an ambulance company in Malden is preparing to administer some of the doses.

Cataldo Ambulance Service has already been running many of the free COVID-19 testing sites across Massachusetts and Vice President Dan Hoffenberg says they need more manpower to handle vaccinations.

Cataldo put out a call to dentists, nurses, veterinarians, pharmacists, EMTs, and other medical personnel to help with the vaccination rollout.

“We got a tremendous response,” Hoffenberg said. “Over 450 applications in about four days from that entire group of people that you might not think of off the bat that says, absolutely, this makes total sense, let’s bring them in and let’s allow them to help us vaccinate the population.”

A special waiver will allow Cataldo to train these professionals to administer the vaccines.

Sites will eventually be open for 16 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We’ve been on the front lines of this for 10 months now,” he reflected. “We’re excited to help out, we’re excited to be part of the solution, to get rid of this and go back to living our lives.”

Applications to become a COVID-19 vaccinator are still being accepted by Cataldo.

