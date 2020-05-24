Local company donates meals to veterans at Chelsea Soldier’s Home

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Veterans at an assisted living facility hit hard by the coronavirus got a surprise of takeout and flowers on Sunday.

Chelsea Soldier’s home has seen more than 30 deaths related to the virus. Joyce Arrigo, a former nurse and co-owner of Spectra Medical Devices, organized the donated food and flowers to ensure residents didn’t feel forgotten on Memorial Day weekend.

“Knowing that the veterans can’t have any visitors and nobody can go in and out of the building … we just thought it was a little ray of sunshine to brighten up their day,” Arrigo said.

It definitely brightened the day for resident Phil Tammaro.

“This means an awful lot, believe me,” Tammaro said. “It’s going to be a good meal.”

