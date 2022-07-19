BOSTON (WHDH) - People are doing what they can deal with the heat as temperatures rise above the 90s across parts of New England.

Emergency rooms in Boston are already reporting an uptick in cases of sunburns and heat exhaustion, with cases of heat stroke possibly around the corner.

“It really does sneak up on you,” said Dr. Matthew Mostofi of Tufts Medical Center. “The minute you start to see one or two (cases), it could be, the next day, you could see 10, then 20.”

Cooling off is a necessity and with the city baking, residents are finding ways to beat the heat, whether it be drinking extra water or hitting one of the city’s cooling facilities.

“It’s extremely important, they need to be cooled down, it’s an extremely hot day, it’s going to be that way for the next couple of days, so it’s a necessity,” Duchess Roberts said as her children played at a city splashpad on Tuesday.

Summer camps across the area are facing new challenges due to the heat, with camp counselors staying vigilant for any signs of kids being overwhelmed by the high temperatures.

“We watch for dizziness, we watch for headaches, we watch for nausea – those are the symptoms of dehydration,” said Kim Benzan, COO of the West Suburban YMCA.

Camp Pikati in Newton worked to keep the heat at bay on Tuesday with plenty of water play, shade and indoor options for campers. That also meant staying clear of their facility’s green turf field, which can become 20 degrees hotter than any other surface.

“Basically, when they’re in the sun, they’re doing water games and then they’re going to break that up with time in the shade and time when they’re going to go inside and cool off (with) the A.C., too,” said Keri Wood, director of camp operations.

Temperatures could be a few degrees hotter on Wednesday, which will feature a full day of sun and a possible sea breeze, offering some limited relief.

