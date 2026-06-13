BOSTON (WHDH) - A DJ blasted music, balloons filled the air, businesses brought donations, and local lawmakers and community members flooded a South Boston block Friday in support of a young brother and sister’s lemonade stand that was robbed earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, the 11-year-old and 12-year-old victims told Boston police that two boys walked by their lemonade stand on the corner of E and W 9th Street several times before approaching and asking whether they accepted Apple Pay as payment. Before the victims could respond, one suspect grabbed a box filled with the money they had earned before they both took off from the scene. One victim told police one of the suspects flashed a firearm in his waistband during the incident.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged in connection with the robbery Friday.

Despite the harrowing experience, 12-year-old David Byrne and his 11-year-old sister Juliette Byrne were back in business Friday, and the community gathered in a massive show of support for the siblings.

“We don’t want that to be the impression left on them, so we’re like let’s get back out there and make this a positive thing,” a family friend told 7NEWS.

Among the customers was Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that we hold the appropriate people accountable here,” Hayden said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also stopped by for a beverage.

“It just shows Boston’s spirit,” Wu said. “When something happens, we are going to surround our community and make sure we’re there to support.”

Those sentiments of support were echoed by former Boston Mayor Raymond Flynn, and his son, Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn.

“It takes a lot of courage to come out and stick together, and show that it’s one united neighborhood, to come together and do the right thing by the people, all the people,” Raymond said.

“That’s what South Boston does when one of our own is in a difficult position,” Ed said.

The Byrne family said investigators notified them of the arrest while the lemonade sale was going on.

“It’s breathtaking, to tell you the truth,” said David Byrne, the victims’ father. “It’s really- it’s phenomenal. I’m so happy.”

“I’m just so relieved to hear that someone’s been arrested today, hope that they have to pay for their crime,” said Jennifer Byrne, the victims’ mother.

“I’m feeling supported because I didn’t think this many people would come to this event, and it’s really cool, and it’s just exciting,” said David Byrne III, the 12-year-old who runs the stand. “I’m very grateful that they found one of the kids, and I just want to say thank you.”

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