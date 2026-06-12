BOSTON (WHDH) - A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged Friday in connection with the robbery of a lemonade stand in South Boston Wednesday, according to Boston police.

The suspect is charged with two counts of Armed Robbery and two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

Boston police released video Thursday of two male juveniles they said are connected to the robbery.

On Wednesday, the 11-year-old and 12-year-old victims told Boston police that two boys walked by their lemonade stand on the corner of E and W 9th Street several times before approaching and asking whether they accepted Apple Pay as payment. Before the victims could respond, one suspect grabbed a box filled with the money they had earned before they both took off from the scene.

David Byrne, the 12-year-old boy who runs the stand with his sister, said the one of the suspects flashed a firearm in his waistband at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the second suspect is urged to contact detectives at (617) 343-4742.

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