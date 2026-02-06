SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old football fan from Sharon is getting the trip of a lifetime — traveling to Santa Clara, California for the Super Bowl in partnership with Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the NFL, and Fanatics.

Zeeshan Mohammed said football helped take his mind off of his illness when he was in the hospital being treated for lymphoma, and now he will be supporting his favorite team on the biggest stage.

“When his medical team brought up that he is qualified for a wish, this was not what we had in mind, certainly,” said Afreen Banu, Mohammed’s mother. “As parents, what’s more happy to see your child experience something and cherish for life?”

Mohammed is one of 24 Make-A-Wish receipients from across the country who will be attending Super Bowl LX.

In addition to watching the game in person, the group is being treated to a shopping spree and a behind-the-scenes tour of Levi’s Stadium.

“Maybe if we’re lucky, we can meet some players,” Mohammed said.

Mohammed says Drake Maye is his favorite player, and he’s predicting the Patriots will win 28-27 on Sunday.

