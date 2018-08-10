Crews hailed for saving 2 children who nearly drowned in Acton

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Lifeguards and emergency responders are being hailed for a “team effort” that resulted in the rescue of two children who nearly drowned Friday in Acton.

Acton police and fire crews responded to NARA Park on Ledge Rock Way after a 6-year-old and 7-year-old were pulled from the water, according to a press release issued Friday by the Town of Acton.

Officials say CPR was successfully performed on the 7-year-old by one of the lifeguards and that she was alert and talking while being transported to Children’s Hospital in Boston.

The 6-year-old did not require CPR and was transported to Emerson Hospital.

“I am proud of how our employees performed during this incident. The recreation department lifeguards used their training to quickly react and take life-saving actions,” Acton Town Manager John Mangiaratti said in a statement. “The response from our fire, police, and dispatchers helped to ensure the appropriate care and transport was provided. It was truly a team effort by all employees involved and I am thankful for their commitment and dedication to safety.”

