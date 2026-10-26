CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Market Basket is behind a redevelopment proposal to add 162 homes and 39,000 square feet of retail space around its Chelsea location.

The housing and retail space would all have access to the commuter rail.

Chelsea City Manager, Fidel Maletz, said the Market Basket on Everett Avenue is the company’s highest-grossing store.

“It’s an incredible place,” Maletz said. “It sees thousands of people every week. There is nothing you can’t find in the Market Basket in Chelsea.”

The store recently expanded with a 20,000 foot addition.

“What we are working on is next steps: two large parcels on Second Street in Chelsea, creating this mission of mixed use, essentially having retail at the bottom and apartments at the top,” Maletz said.

Maletz said adding more housing is essential to the city’s growth. He’s working hard to make the project a reality.

“I think that Chelsea is the Cinderella story of Massachusetts, and we know that it’s a journey and we have to work very hard to ensure we stay on that path,” Maletz said.

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