SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Say cheese! 7’s Amaka Ubaka takes us to Salem where a unique, new store is gaining Mass Appeal.

Smile for the camera and watch as your true colors come out at Ascend in Salem.

“An aura is basically your expression in color,” said Carmelo Aresco, the owner of the store. “By doing that aura, we can tell you a story about yourself.”

Believers say these aura hues reveal one’s inner spirit.

“It’s a very expensive technology that came out in the ’80s,” said Aresco. “And so you basically place your hands on these sensors, and these sensors read the biofeedback of your energy, and that comes out to your colors.”

Once the image develops, a guide provides some color commentary.

Aura photos, like all art, are open to interpretation.

One aura reader says certain colors may represent different facets of personality.

“The little bit of red up here, the interpretation that I got was you’re in your head a lot, or you need to get out of your own way,” one reader explained.

“Seeing people who maybe didn’t believe when they walked in, and they believed when they walked out, that is the most gratifying to me,” said Aresco.

You can get your aura photographed any day of the week, and you can also host an aura party with a group! For more information, you can visit Ascend’s website.

