BOSTON (WHDH) - Phyllis Thibodeaux Beach said her heart was pounding when she found out she might be the next voice of Logan Airport.

“I was shocked,” Phyllis said. “Flabbergasted. [I] wondered if it was real.”

Phyllis couldn’t make it to the Kiss 108 studios Monday, where the finalists were announced, but she invited 7NEWS into her Mattapan home. For her, winning the contest is about more than just being heard; it is about being remembered.

“I wanted to leave my imprint where my kids and my grandchildren could say, ‘Oh, you know that voice you heard at Logan? That’s Yaya’s voice!'”

Phyllis wouldn’t be the first in her family to make a mark on the city. Her father helped pave the way to Logan Airport.

“He was in construction for more than 40 years,” Phyllis said. “He worked on the Sumner Tunnel. He helped build the Callahan, and he worked on the Mystic River Bridge.”

A retired RMV clerk who grew up in Dorchester, Phyllis knows what drives New Englanders into high gear.

“If you’re a Bostonian, you’re proud of it,” she said. “We’re proud of our sports teams, proud of our history.”

With your vote, her voice could be the one that welcomes you home.

“I would hope that I would be a welcoming voice, a calming voice, and a happy voice, you know, just making people feel like, yeah, we’re back home,” she said.

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