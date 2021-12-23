LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents have been searching drugstores or waiting hours in freezing temperatures at testing facilities across the state in hopes of getting their hands on the finite amount of home tests before the holidays.

With such high demand, the lines at places like Manning Field in Lynn are stretching all the way up to the football field and at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, the line wrapped around the block.

Many said despite the daunting look, the lines moved pretty quickly.

The city of Lynn has 31,000 kits to distribute and those in charge of the operation say they have handed out at least half so far.

The limit there is one kit per person but each box contains two rapid tests. Those who say their holiday celebrations are contingent on a negative test result say this is a huge relief.

“I need to know if I have it. I need to just know. I’m freaking out about it. My son has it right now at home,” one woman said. “I called my doctor, I couldn’t get no appointment to get in there, CVS, Walgreens, nobody had it.”

Some distribution sites, like the Boston Public Library, have already run out of their test supply.

People can find an in-person testing location by visiting the state’s website.

