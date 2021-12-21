BOSTON (WHDH) - With at-home COVID-19 test kits hard to find at stores and pharmacies, Boston is giving out kits free of charge in an effort to keep residents safe during the holidays.
Tests kits are available at many locations across the city and residents can take up to one kit of two tests for each member of their household.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu urged residents to utilize the free test kits to ensure health and safety during the holidays.
Boston Public Schools students are also being sent home with test kits.
Wu says free test kits have been made available at the following Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers and Boston Public Library branches:
BACK BAY
BRIGHTON
DORCHESTER
EAST BOSTON
HYDE PARK
MATTAPAN
MISSION HILL
SOUTH BOSTON
ROSLINDALE
ROXBURY
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
