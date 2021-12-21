BOSTON (WHDH) - With at-home COVID-19 test kits hard to find at stores and pharmacies, Boston is giving out kits free of charge in an effort to keep residents safe during the holidays.

Tests kits are available at many locations across the city and residents can take up to one kit of two tests for each member of their household.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu urged residents to utilize the free test kits to ensure health and safety during the holidays.

Boston Public Schools students are also being sent home with test kits.

Wu says free test kits have been made available at the following Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers and Boston Public Library branches:

BACK BAY

BRIGHTON

DORCHESTER

EAST BOSTON

HYDE PARK

MATTAPAN

MISSION HILL

SOUTH BOSTON

ROSLINDALE

ROXBURY

As we enter the holiday season, here’s where Boston residents can get free at-home rapid test kits to stay healthy & protect our loved ones. ⬇️https://t.co/focTdKCdSz pic.twitter.com/ojcOopzwcs — Mayor Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@MayorWu) December 20, 2021

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

