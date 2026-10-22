ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - ‘Looksmaxxing’ streamer ‘Clavicular’ appeared in Orleans District Court on Cape Cod Thursday, as prosecutors say the social media influencer raped a 17-year-old girl at his family’s home in Chatham in 2025.

Braden Peters, 20, is charged with rape, drugging someone for sex, and giving alcohol to a minor. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

He has made a name for himself as a “looksmaxxing” influencer on social media. He believes in taking drastic steps to improve one’s appearance.

Chatham police said at a home owned by Peters’ family in Quitnesset, an exclusive neighborhood of multi-million dollar homes, Peters appeared on the streaming platform Twitch with a 17-year-old girl in May 2025. He was 19-years-old at the time.

The girl claims she drank too much vodka and had sex with Peters after the livestream. She said she later woke up to Peters have sex with her in his bedroom. The police report indicates the victim never consented to sex.

The police report also indicates that the victim had been getting paid by Peters to appear in his videos online.

Peters’ Defense Attorney David Meiers has filed a motion to dismiss the case, citing a lack of evidence. He notes that the police report shows the alleged victim did not tell Peters to stop, and did not seek medical treatment.

The motion shows the victim filed a civil suit against Peters, seeking significant damages after he grew less interested in helping her own career as a social media influencer.

Meier said the girl sent a handwritten note to Peters months after the attack, saying, “I admire the man you are.”

He also cited a screenshot of a message sent by the girl to Peters, which reads, “I just need a man to relax with. We could keep everything private too like no social media.” Peters responded in a noncommittal way, saying he was busy.

Peters will be free on $10,000 bail as the case proceeds, but the judge warned him that if he commits a new state or federal offense, he can be held without bail for up to 90 days.

He had no comment for reporters outside court.

Peters waived the reading of the charges in court and was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim, to avoid posting about the case on social media, and to surrender his passport. He is due back in court on November 24.

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