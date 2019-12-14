Loughlin, husband say government withholding evidence in college admissions scandal

Attorneys for actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are saying the government is withholding evidence in the ongoing college admissions scandal and is preventing the legal team from building their case.

In a motion filed this week, the defense writes “…The Government appears to be concealing exculpatory evidence that helps show that both Defendants believed all of the payments they made would go to USC itself—for legitimate, university-approved purposes—or to other legitimate charitable causes. …This Court’s intervention is urgently needed.”

Loughlin and Giannulli are currently facing a number of federal charges, including money laundering and federal programs bribery. They’re accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as fake crew recruits.

The two have pleaded not guilty, but more than a dozen of the 33 parents charged in the scandal — which is being litigated in Boston — have pleaded guilty and some have already served time.

Actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty in May and was sentenced to 14 days in prison, one year supervised release and community service. She was released after 11 days behind bars.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)