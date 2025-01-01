Reactions to the deadly New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans are pouring in from officials in Louisiana.

Senator Bill Cassidy said it is time for the city of New Orleans to be strong, after police said a 42-year-old Texas man killed 10 people and injured more than 30 by ramming into a crowd with a pickup truck on Bourbon Street.

“The terrorists win if we allow them to strike terror in our heart. They lose when we continue with our lives, and let it be known, if there was terrorism, we shall track them down,” Cassidy said.

Senator John Kennedy called the attack “evil” in a post on X.

“I’m praying for every victim of this violence and am grateful to all the first responders who rushed toward danger to help the innocent today. Every resource that law enforcement needs to get answers about this barbaric act should be made available,” Kennedy said.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry posted on X saying, “A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning. Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene. I urge all near the scene to avoid the area.”

Cassidy said New Orleans is prepared for other big events planned in the city, like the Sugar Bowl and Mardi Gras coming up.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

